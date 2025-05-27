Prioritizing Self-Care During Mental Health Awareness Month

BOZEMAN —May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and all this week, we are sharing some ideas to help us and those around us strengthen our mental health.

In this segment, Tracey Rassley from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention joined us to discuss a crucial aspect of mental well-being: self-care and the idea of resilience.

WATCH: Prioritize Yourself: The Transformative Power of Self-Care

elf-Care Isn't Selfish: How to Recharge and Support Others

Self-care, according to Rassley, is essential for maintaining mental health and can be as simple as stepping back from daily responsibilities to engage in activities that bring joy and relaxation. “Whether it’s going for a walk, reading a long-overdue book, or spending time with your pet, self-care is about prioritizing what feels good for you,” she explained.

Creating a soothing environment is also vital. If you work from home, Rassley recommends surrounding yourself with pictures or items that bring you happiness. “Our schedules can get intense, especially during mental health awareness campaigns, so it’s crucial to recharge,” she noted.

Rassley suggests scheduling self-care on your calendar, even if it’s just half an hour a few times a week. “When it’s on your calendar, it’s more likely to happen,” she added. This could mean indulging in a favorite treat, taking a hike, or simply carving out time to breathe and regroup.

Despite the importance of self-care, many find it difficult to prioritize personal time, often feeling guilty for taking a break from responsibilities, especially parents. “It might feel selfish, but it shouldn’t be viewed that way,” Rassley stated. “If you’re not functioning well, then your ability to care for others diminishes.”

She emphasized that parents play a vital role in modeling self-care for their children. By demonstrating the importance of taking time for oneself, parents teach their children that self-care is not selfish but rather a necessary part of caring for others.

In conclusion, self-care can be reframed from being seen as selfish to being recognized as self-health. By prioritizing personal well-being, individuals can better support those around them.

For more insights and tips throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, stay tuned to our series with Rassley.

