Production of '1923' returns to Butte as some of show's 2nd season to be filmed in the Mining City

BUTTE — Down a dirt road near Butte, they’re building the Dutton Ranch, as some of the second season of the "1923" television series will be filmed in and around the Mining City.

“King Street Production was a great partner, they worked well, they hired local businesses to cater to them, they hired local talent, so we look forward to them returning even in the limited amount of filming they may doing,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

The series, which filmed its first season almost exclusively in Butte, moved the production of its second season to Texas. However, some of the new season will be shot in and around Butte in October and possibly November.

This is welcome news for locals who participated in the first season.

“When I found out they’re coming back, I quit shaving so I can grow my beard out in case that would help me,” said Tom Cronnelly.

Cronnelly worked as a background actor during the first season.

“I had friends in Seattle call me and say, ‘Did I just see you on TV?’ So that was kind of fun to see that. I had one scene where I literally had to move my feet so Harrison Ford could get through the set, so on screen, the camera is on him, but I’m right there with him … Harry, that’s what we call him in the business, Harry,” said Cronnelly.

The production is paying the city $10,000 to use the north parking lot of the Civic Center for the month of October. The Civic Center itself will not be used and will continue to be open for local events.

Filming will occur at some locations around Butte and in Feely, south of Butte, where a replica of the Dutton Ranch is being built.

“It’s a great thing for our community and it brings excitement and it brings people into our community to try and see where Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren—where they filmed at and where they were located at, so I think it's an exciting thing for our community,” said Gallagher.

Legacy Casting is seeking people wishing to sign up as background actors for the series.