Proposed EPA change to acceptable lead levels in Butte homes and yards marks victory for advocates

BUTTE — Community members in Butte who have been fighting for decades for a proper cleanup of heavy metals got some great news from the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday.

"I got news that was the best news I’ve had—except for the day I got married and the birth of my children, this is the happiest day of my life," says Barbara Miller.

For over 30 years Barbara Miller has been building affordable housing in Butte with Habitat for Humanity, and for over 20 years she has been one of dozens of voices raising concerns about the cleanup of toxic soils and dust in Butte. Today the EPA announcedthe completion of a proposed plan detailing changes to the existing residential metals cleanup.

"We’ve had our future tied behind our backs because we couldn’t offer a clean and healthy environment. Butte-Silver Bow has worked so hard to make a good cleanup happen but they didn’t have the action level to match their intentions and so this gives them that," says Miller.

The plan proposes a new cleanup level of 175 parts per million lead in soil and interior dust, replacing the current level of 1,200 parts per million. The plan also extends the cleanup boundary to include just over 7,000 homes and the time frame for cleanup is also extended.

"It’s something that we think will give children a whole different profile that are being raised in Butte today," says Miller.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, exposure to lead in childrencan cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems.

"This took more than 20 years of advocacy from quite a number of Butte citizens and without the long-term commitment of our senior senator this day wouldn’t be here," says Miller.

A press release from Sen. Jon Tester says he will continue to work alongside the people of Butte to ensure lead removal moves forward in a timely manner.

“Butte, America has been clear – they want a real say in how their community is cleaned up, and I am encouraged by today’s hard-fought win. I will continue to work alongside the people of Butte to ensure this lead removal moves forward in a timely manner and is dictated by what’s best for their community, not special interests. This announcement is an example of what can happen when folks work together and I am grateful for everyone who has partnered with me to have their voices heard," Sen. Tester stated in the release.

The next step is for citizens to get involved in the 60-day open public comment period that runs from Oct. 16 through Dec. 16.

An open house to learn more about the proposed changes will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Copper Lounge at the Student Union Building at Montana Tech (1300 W. Park St., Butte, MT).

A formal public meeting where verbal public comments can be submitted for the record will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Copper Lounge. Additionally, Remedial Project Managers will be available for two office hours sessions (Oct. 22 and Dec. 5) from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the CTEC offices at 27 W. Park St. in Butte.

The EPA reminds Butte citizens that public comments can only be submitted a the formal public meeting, but written public comments will be accepted throughout the public comment period—at the open house, at office hours, and submitted via email to EPAButtePPcomments@epa.gov or U.S. mail through December 16, 2024:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

ATTN: Butte Superfund Site Team

10 W 15th St, Suite 3200

Helena, MT

59626

The proposed plan is available for review on the Butte website, as is a fact sheet explaining the needed changes. The supporting Administrative Record is also available for review.