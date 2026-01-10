Protesters gather outside Sen. Sheehy's Butte office demanding town hall meeting

BUTTE — About 50 protesters gathered outside Montana Senator Tim Sheehy's office on Granite Street in uptown Butte today, demanding representation and a town hall meeting with their senator.

Members of the Indivisible movement, a nationwide grassroots organization, carried signs and waved at passing cars during the lunch hour demonstration. The group protested various political issues, including the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies.

"We have started protesting here because we don't feel represented," said Connie Thomson, organizer with Indivisible Butte. "He won't come and do town halls with us, and he is instead just adhering to everything that the current administration is doing."

The protest comes as the group advocates for direct communication with Sheehy through a town hall format.

In an email response to the event, Sheehy addressed the recent incident involving the death of a Minnesota woman who was shot by an ICE agent.

"My advice to left-wing protestors is to not attempt to run over law enforcement officers with their vehicles. We must stop accepting violence against law enforcement and stop normalizing rhetoric demonizing the men and women who wear the badge to protect us. I ran on the commonsense principle that cops are good and criminals are bad, and as a country, we must remember that fact," said Sen. Sheehy.

Sheehy did not respond to questions about whether he would hold a town hall meeting with Butte constituents.