Public invited to give feedback on Butte's economic future at BLDC meeting

BUTTE — A business development group in Butte is coming up with a 5-year-old plan to help local businesses and try to attract more businesses to Butte and they want ideas and input from the public to help them come up with this plan.

“We are working to put Butte on the map and move Butte forward,” said BLDC Chief Executive Kelly Sullivan.

Butte Forward happens to be the name of the Butte Local Development Corporation’s plan to market the Mining City and improve the town’s overall economic health over the next five years.

“More housing, more workforce development, more businesses coming to Butte, more retail is always a wish for folks,” said Sullivan.

People can express their wishes and ideas at a community meeting on March 4 at 5:30 in the evening at Butte Brewing called "Planning Butte’s Future."

“I know that Butte wants to see a lot of change, and they want more things and more accessibility, so it’s important that the community shows up with their thoughts,” said BLDC President Lindsey Silveira.

Many people in Butte have ideas about what will improve the community.

“I think something Uptown Butte could use almost a market. I know Uptown used to have the Hennessey Market, but I think a little minimart in Uptown Butte would be awesome,” said Butte resident Johnny Liston.

David Shea added, “I don’t understand why there’s not a cop on the beat in Uptown Butte just to walk the streets and say hello to people and keep people moving. Often times I’ll see is, people getting a little intimidated by, you know, some of what’s on the streets.”

Some would like to see a different variety of restaurants.

“And a bakery. Yes! Any bakers out there, that would be wonderful. Move next door. I will go every day,” said Cassie Cardiello, the owner of Dandelion Soup store in Butte.