Pumpkin Season in full swing at 4Daughters Farm

BOZEMAN — It is Sept. 22 and that can only mean one thing: pumpkins and gourds galore. The first day of fall is here.

“We could also have a winter vibe in two weeks,” joked farmer Tom Heriza.

As the days grow shorter and the air gets crisper, fall harvest is in full swing at 4Daughters Farm in Bozeman.

“To start I don’t know how many pumpkins we’ve harvested, honestly a lot,” Heriza said.

Heriza and his family began 4Daughters three years ago. In the summer, the farm is known for its self-pick flower fields. But this time of year, it is all about the pumpkins.

“Small scale agriculture, productive agriculture that's close, some of it is edible, some looks really good on the table,” Heriza said.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Illinois grows the most pumpkins, harvesting nearly 700 million pounds in 2023. Montana does not come close to ranking in the top six.

Heriza said growing pumpkins in Montana is a labor of love. At 4Daughters, it starts with the seeds.

“As soon as we are able to get out, we put everything in the ground, but in Montana we have to cover everything with what we call a cover cloth, which is quite an operation,” he said. “So if you come out in early spring, it is a white blanket essentially over everything, pumpkins and flowers.”

4Daughters is one of the few places to get locally grown pumpkins in Bozeman.

“These are 100 percent local, produced right here. I think it adds a little bit of extra value,” Heriza said.

The farm’s fall market also features handmade wreathsmade with surprising crops.

“A lot of things that people wouldn’t think of like asparagus fronds for example that are left over from our spring asparagus crops, raspberry greens, the leafy greens,” Heriza said.

Even raspberries make an appearance.

“Four different varieties of raspberries and they are what we call a fall berry. So a lot of people are used to raspberries in the summer,” he said.

Whether it is pumpkins or fall berries, Heriza said the harvest is abundant and delicious.

Beyond the flavors, the Heriza family wants the farm to be a place where the community can connect to the land.

“I think they really do appreciate just the farm experience,” Heriza said.

The 4Daughters Fall Market will include festive food, music, drinks, pumpkins and wreaths.

