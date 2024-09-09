Question of dating app safety arises after man accused of raping two women in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Online dating apps—how dangerous are they really? A man has now been accused twice of raping women after meeting them via Tinder and Hinge. So that raises the question, how dangerous is it really to swipe right?

I asked Miriam Frie, a freshman at Montana State University if she considers apps like Tinder and Hinge to be safe.

She told me, “I would consider some a very easy place to be deceived”.

Miriam tells me she doesn’t use online dating apps but many of her friends do.

“I fear for their physical safety. I think that emotional deceptions are more common. However physical ones are the ultimate fear and why I don’t have any dating apps," she says.

And Miriam has a good reason to be scared of dating apps, considering earlier this week, 29-year-old James Christian Andrew Johnston was charged with raping a woman he met on Tinder.

The victim allegedly went to his apartment, where they initially agreed to have sex. But, court documents say Johnston then raped her. Johnston was able to post his bail of $200,000 and was released Thursday.

Friday morning, Johnston was in court again after another woman told police she too was a victim. Allegedly the woman met Johnston through the dating app Hinge and invited him to her apartment. According to court documents, she agreed to consensual sex, but when it got aggressive, she resisted.

At that point, Johnston allegedly slapped the victim in the face and continued the sexual intercourse. This time, the judge set Johnston’s bail at $1 million, partially due to the fact that Johnston also allegedly attempted to flee the area.

According to court documents, upon Johnston’s release, a Montana State Police detective observed Johnston with a cleanly shaved face and wearing clothing to conceal his tattoos. Johnston was also allegedly taking out a trash bag that was later seized. The contents of the bag allegedly included women's lingerie, used injection-type needles, cleaning implements, and an American Airlines plane ticket bearing Johnston's name.

Court documents state police were able to track Johnston down in his car, where they found multiple duffle bags in the back of the vehicle.

After hearing about this case, I spoke with Bozeman Police to see how often they’re seeing these situations.

“Most rapes in general are acquaintance rapes. How people meet each other has just changed. Obviously, the use of dating apps is continuing to increase, so they do become more frequent,” says Ian Anderson.

Anderson is a detective sergeant with Bozeman Police. He told me some ways people can stay safe if they do use online dating apps?

“Communicate through the app until you feel comfortable in a place where you can move to more personal communications on cell phones. If possible, try to meet in person at a public place. And, always tell your friends and family what your plans are," he says.

Anderson also suggests, if you notice any suspicious behavior on dating apps, report it to keep yourself and others safe.

Bozeman Police posted this statement regarding Johnston’s case that includes some resources if you’re struggling with a similar situation:

“We understand how difficult it can be for victims of sexual crimes to come forward. If you have experienced any crime, we are here to support you. Our department can connect you with advocacy resources and work alongside you to pursue justice and healing. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us at (406) 582-2000. You can also contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-HOPE (4673) for confidential 24/7 support. Your voice matters, and we are here to help.”