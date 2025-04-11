Questions surround fate of Butte's EPA grant for $20 million 'resilience hub'

BUTTE — Several months after the Trump administration announced a pause in federally funded programs across multiple agencies, a new FOIA request from an environmental agency reveals that Butte is on a list of grants that the EPA is trying to cancel.

"As of now, we’ve received no notification of any cancellation, but we know that there’s a lot of federal programs that their funding is frozen, and that’s kind of where we’re sitting at right now," says J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive.

In January, Butte-Silver Bow County (B-SB) was awarded the Environmental Protection Agency’s Community Change Grant to construct a $20 million state-of-the-art facility as part of the agency’s Climate Justice initiatives to support underserved communities.

In February, the Sierra Club, a national environmental nonprofit, filed a Freedom of Information Act request that reveals six Montana grants, including tribal communities and colleges, on a list of 477 that the EPA, with guidance from DOGE, has targeted for termination. Chief Executive Gallagher says B-SB has not received a cancellation notice, but the project cannot begin until funding is released.

"We’re concerned because, of course, you know, there’s a three-year time period to get construction going. We’ve been trying to work with our Congressional delegation and with the EPA," says Gallagher.

Since January, B-SB has received an additional $15 million matching grant from the Dennis and Phillis Washington Foundation. Recently, the City Council approved a request for proposal from Water and Environmental Technologies, the company that crafted the original grant, to complete construction of the facility.

"So we can’t enter into a contract with them until we actually have money to enter into a contract with them," says Gallagher.

In a statement from the Sierra Club, a spokesman says, “The Inflation Reduction Act is proof that federal investment back into our country can improve our lives, reduce pollution and provide new economic opportunities - especially in rural states. But the billionaires trying to take control of our government want the budget and taxes to benefit them, not us. Butte could lose a community center and our neighbors lose their jobs, but Elon Musk will get richer.”

"You know, we’ve been awarded. We signed a grant. So if they are to pull this away, we actually will be looking at legal action," says Gallagher.

When asked about the grant termination list, both Sen. Daines and Sen. Sheehy issued statements in support of eliminating waste, fraud and abuse.

"“As the administration works to rein in spending, eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, and deliver government services more efficiently, Senator Sheehy is committed to working with our federal partners to ensure cost-saving measures are targeted responsibly and the critical frontline resources and services Montanans rely on are protected. Senator Sheehy cares deeply about serving every Montanan, which is why – whether you voted for him or not – he encourages folks to reach out to our office to receive timely, high-quality constituent services as they navigate the federal government,” says Jack O'Brien, for Sen. Sheehy.

"Senator Daines is working closely with the Trump administration and all appropriate agencies to ensure Montanans have the resources they need while the President works to reduce waste, fraud and abuse," says Rachel Dumke, Deputy Communications Director for Sen. Daines.

Representative Zinke's office did not respond by the time of publication.