Reader's Digest names Butte one of the country's 'Nicest Places' in 2024

BUTTE — Did you know Reader’s Digest voted Butte one of the nicest places in America for 2024? Well, what do you say we go out and hit the streets and ask the folks in Butte why they think this town is so nice?

“I love Butte, the people here are wonderful, friendly, the history, everybody is looking out for each other. I feel like it’s a great community, we all step up if anybody needs something, everybody has each other’s back,” said Butte resident Chrissy Donaldson.

Sierra Nelson has been living in Butte for six years and said, “People hold the doors, they say, ‘thank you,’ they ask you how you’re doing on the street. It’s a great place to live.”

Alfred Sommer added, “What I think makes it so nice is the people around here are so nice to other people.”

Elizabeth Husbands with the Silver Bow Development Disabilities Council said, “I like Butte just because of the small community; everybody comes together and helps each other in times of need.”

Aspynn Vetter said, “Other places are more stuck up. I feel like Butte’s more humble.”

What’s Bozeman like to Butte?

“Bozeman—I don’t know how to explain it. It’s, like, meaner,” Vetter said.

Juan Jose Flores said, “Butte’s beautiful, I love Butte and believe it or not, I’ll vote for anybody in Butte, you know what I mean? Because they’re really nice people.”

Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said, “We still have that blue-collar mentality here, but we also have a very friendly, embracing community that when you come here that you’ll find a friend in our community and I think that that’s being recognized nationally.”

Reader’s Digest named Provo, Utah to be the Nicest Place in America this year.