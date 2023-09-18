Recent election mailing not official, says Butte-Silver Bow Clerk & Recorder

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow residents may have gotten mail telling them they may not be registered to vote or that their registration status has changed.

According to officials, this mail is not from the Clerk and Recorder/Election Administrator's Office.

If you look at the return address of the envelope sent to you, you will see it is not from the local government, but the postage-paid return envelope is addressed to the local election administrator.

The Clerk and Recorder's Office says there is no need for voters to fill out voter registration or absentee ballot request forms unless you are currently not registered to vote, you have moved since you last voted or you want to change to or from absentee voting.

Voters can check the My Voter Page at the Montana Secretary of State's website to see what information is currently on file, or contact the Clerk and Recorder's Office at 406-497-6344.