Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Recount could be tie-breaker in Butte High School levy vote

butte high 050724.jpeg
MTN News
butte high 050724.jpeg
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 14:11:12-04

BUTTE — Butte's proposed mill levy to generate $850,000 for Butte High School ended in a tie vote Tuesday evening with 3,782 votes both for and against.

The Butte Clerk and Recorder said this tie may be broken after they count 163 mailed-in ballots that were initially rejected due to a signature error or omission.

All voters whose ballots were rejected have been contacted and have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to come to the Clerk and Recorder’s office on the second floor of the Butte Courthouse with a valid identification to have their rejected ballot counted.

The ballots will be recounted after 3 p.m. on Monday, May 13. The result will likely break the tie.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader