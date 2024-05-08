Recount could be tie-breaker in Butte High School levy vote

BUTTE — Butte's proposed mill levy to generate $850,000 for Butte High School ended in a tie vote Tuesday evening with 3,782 votes both for and against.

The Butte Clerk and Recorder said this tie may be broken after they count 163 mailed-in ballots that were initially rejected due to a signature error or omission.

All voters whose ballots were rejected have been contacted and have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to come to the Clerk and Recorder’s office on the second floor of the Butte Courthouse with a valid identification to have their rejected ballot counted.

The ballots will be recounted after 3 p.m. on Monday, May 13. The result will likely break the tie.