Red Lodge firefighter severely burned fighting fire near Joliet

A Red Lodge firefighter was severely injured fighting the Harris Fire Friday night near Joliet.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that a two-person engine crew was fighting the fire in the area of Farewell Road and Bellion Creek when the wind shifted and fire overtook the crew.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance then flown to Salt Lake City for treatment.

"It’s times like these that we emphasize the strength of our organization and the Red Lodge community. We are grateful for our firefighters who routinely answer the call to protect our homes and property. This is a stark reminder of how dangerous this job can be," Red Lodge firefighters wrote on Facebook.

It was not immediately clear Friday night the size of the fire or containment.

Gov. Greg Gianforte also released a statement in support of the firefighter.

"Firefighting is dangerous, challenging, and heroic work. Our hearts go out to this courageous firefighter, his family, his friends, and all who are working to protect our communities from wildfire. I ask all Montanans to join me in praying for his full recovery and for the safety of all our brave firefighters," Gianforte said.

