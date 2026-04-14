Remains of World War II hero Army Private Henry David Bordner are finally returning to Butte

BUTTE — The remains of a World War II hero are finally returning to his hometown of Butte, Montana, decades after he died in a prisoner of war camp.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency officially accounted for the remains of Army Private Henry David Bordner on April 2. Bordner was born in Butte in December 1917.

During World War II, the Japanese took Bordner as a prisoner of war. He died in the Cabanatuan prisoner camp on Oct. 20, 1942, following the Bataan Death March. His remains originally went into a mass grave in the camp cemetery.

A military aircraft carrying Bordner's remains will arrive between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. this Wednesday, April 15. Officials will notify the coordinator when the aircraft takes off, and organizers will set up an honor line on Airport Road. The public can line Harrison Avenue to watch for the aircraft.

Bordner will receive full military honors during his burial at Mountain View Cemetery around noon on Friday, April 17.

For more information about Pvt. Bordner, please visit www.bataanproject.com or www.dpaa.mil

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