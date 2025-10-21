Rescan your television now: KXLF Upgrades Frequencies for Enhanced Over-the-Air Broadcasting

Have you ever wondered how our voices here at MTN News make it over the air to your TV at home? Well, it’s thanks to an antenna, and we’re making some changes that you’re going to want to hear about.

"They are investing a lot of money into Montana. It really is for over-the-air broadcasting in Montana, for many years to come," says Mark Huller.

Huller is a part of the engineering team for Scripps, the parent company of MTN News stations like KBZK and KXLF. Huller explains that the company is making the switch from VHF radio frequency to UHF.

"The picture will basically look the same, but it will be better for indoor reception—that’s the #1 reason," he says.

UHF has a higher frequency range, giving it better coverage, penetration, and environmental suitability. Huller says this better positions the company for the future of TV broadcasting in Montana.

"People are cutting the cable. They’re going more and more to antennas for free television. So this just makes that a better product for them," he says.

You will need to do a channel scan on your television.

The option to rescan your television can be found in the menu settings via your remote.