Residents worry over draft ordinance dealing with animals in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County

ANACONDA — Proposed changes to a domestic animal ordinance that was recently posted on the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County website are causing alarm among some citizens, but the county says the facts are being misconstrued.

"My concern is, you know, it’s a privacy issue. I don’t want the government coming in and looking to see if I’m adequately taking care of chickens, which I’ve had ‘em for 30 years, so yes, I am," says Roseanna Peters, who lives outside of town and owns a flock of chickens and other animals.

Peters says she is worried about how the draft ordinance that is posted on the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County website will impact her.

WATCH: County Officials Address Anaconda's Animal Ordinance Controversy Amid Social Media Frenzy

Residents worry over draft ordinance dealing animals in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County

"They’re talking about doing a permit system, where they have to come in and inspect your chicken coop, and they get to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ if you can have chickens according to what was on the website," says Peters.

Several days ago, the issue blew up on a social media community page. One person even created a petition seeking 750 signatures to oppose the draft ordinance.

During the commission meeting on July 15, Chief Executive Bill Everett offered a strong rebuke of the social media frenzy, calling the chatter misinformation.

"Guys, just a lot of misinformation, and for that, it sucks for our community to go through that, but yeah, guys, you’ll never be taxed on your animals. I can promise you that. You live out in the country, guys, you can have as many chickens as you want. I really do not care," says Chief Executive Bill Everett.

The Domestic Animal Task Force is comprised of county officials and individuals from each of the five districts. It was established in January after commissioners decided to tackle problems that they say are not addressed in the current ordinance, which dates back to 1987.

"Dangers from bee stings, bites, and animals getting loose. I mean, we have a lot of problems with dogs at large. We’ve had problems with animal abuse, animal hoarders. It’s a complicated, difficult issue," says Edward Beaudette, commissioner for District 5.

Beaudette says the draft ordinance is based on ordinances that are currently in place in counties across Montana. The task force will bring a final recommendation to county commissioners, where it will be reviewed, and changes can be made before it is voted on.

"I would hope that it brings the community together, versus tearing ‘em apart. That’s not anybody’s intent. We just love our animals. We want ‘em here, and Anaconda’s always been a unique place. We wanna keep it our place," says Peters.

A regular meeting for the Domestic Animal Task Force will be held at 6:00 p.m. on July 23 at the Metcalf Senior Center in Anaconda.