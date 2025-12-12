Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and MSU alumnus receives honorary doctorate

BOZEMAN — On Friday, Montana State University held its Fall 2025 Commencement Ceremony.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel and MSU Alumnus, Eric Hastings, received an honorary doctorate degree during the event.

Hastings is a Bozeman local and the founder of Warriors and Quiet Waters, an organization that supports post-9/11 combat veterans and their loved ones through outdoor experiences like fly fishing.

During his speech at the commencement ceremony, Hastings said Montana's rivers and fishing saved him after years of Marine Corps preparations and service in the Vietnam War.

"The Gallatin, the Yellowstone, the Madison, and the Missouri healed me," said Hastings in his speech. "And music sustained me."

Wanting to share that sense of peace with other veterans, he founded Warriors and Quiet Waters.

Today, Hastings was recognized for his impactful work throughout the community, and he had a message to share with the fall 2025 graduating class.

"Congratulations, class of 2025," he said. "Live with integrity and with your truth. And the truth is, the cats beat the griz in grizzly-ville."

