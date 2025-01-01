Retiring fire department captain honored to serve hometown of Butte for 30 years

BUTTE — Lasting 30 years at any job is impressive, but especially if you’re a firefighter. It’s dangerous, unpredictable work, and you can get called out at any time—even in the middle of an interview about your retirement.

There’s little downtime for Capt. Mark McCarthy, even on his last shift after three decades with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

“I think probably the first week I started, one of the old guys say, ‘It will go by like that,’ and I was like, ‘Naah, whatever,’ and it did,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy joined the department at 27 after graduating with a business degree from Montana Tech. On a whim, a friend suggested he become a firefighter for his hometown.

“I didn’t grow up wanting to be a fireman. But yeah, I’m very thankful I ran into him that night and convinced me to give it a shot,” he said.

Fellow firefighters say he will be missed.

“Thirty years of experience walking out the door, it’s hard to replace,” said the department’s Battalion Chief Shane Worley.

Worley said McCarthy was a natural as a firefighter.

“The right temperament for the job, he doesn’t get excited in emergencies, and he does his job and he does it well,” said Worley.

The job has had its fill of sad and traumatic times, but he was happy to work as a firefighter.

“It’s been good, but the people here have made it great. I think I can honestly say I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said McCarthy.