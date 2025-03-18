BUTTE — Even though St. Patrick’s Day landed on a Monday this year, the crowd still showed up to celebrate in Butte.

"I’m really excited! Besides the homecoming march, I’ve never been in a march this big," says Indro Pramanik, one of about two dozen members of the Butte High School marching band.

Watch the story here:

Revelers in Butte pack the streets for Mining City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

The parade welcomed almost 100 floats, and while the crowd size was a little smaller than last year's estimated 30,000 guests, the streets were still packed.

"I feel wonderful and it’s a great, great honor," says Mick Ringsak, one of the founding members of the Butte Watchdogs for Social and Environmental Justice. The group is led by a retired Catholic nun. They are advocating for a timely and complete cleanup of lead in homes and yards in the Mining City.

"It’s a big honor. This is a huge honor. Being a Butte kid, 49 years, this is a big damn deal!" says Erik Nyland of the Butte Watchdogs.

While a large part of the crowd taking in the parade hails from Butte, many traveled to the celebration from near and far.

WATCH RELATED: The 2025 Butte St. Patrick's Day Parade

The 2025 Butte St. Patrick's Day Parade

"In Montana, about 15 percent of the population can assert ancestry. Many people will have personal and individual stories about their historic connection with Ireland. And the celebration and the parade for St. Patrick’s Day, I think, is an opportunity for people to reflect on and be proud of their Irish heritage," says Rossa Fanning, Attorney General of Ireland.

"Just coming out and having fun and celebrating Irish heritage and Butte is a great place to celebrate," says Stacey Butler. She is wearing a green coat with a bright white fur collar that she made for the occasion. "I think it just has a lot to do with heritage and origins and, you know, people of a similar culture and then everyone else being welcomed into the Irish culture on St. Paddy’s Day."

"Irish culture is such a welcoming culture," adds Cassie Butler.

