Ridge Waters Pool at Stodden Park opening June 7

BUTTE — With the temperatures getting hotter people in Butte will soon be able to cool off in the city's outdoor pool.

The Ridge Waters Pool at Stodden Park will be opening for the summer this coming Monday, June 7. Due to good weather and maintenance, this is the earliest the pool has ever opened since its grand opening in 2018.

The pool will have a maximum of 250 guests per shift, and they expect a busy summer.

“I think it's going to bring enjoyment to the families and everybody with COVID going out, it's kind of nice. It's a sense of normalcy that we can go back out and enjoy life again,” said General Manager Mark Fisher.

The pool will be open 7 days a week with two three-hour sessions beginning at noon, followed by a cleaning and reopening at 4 p.m.