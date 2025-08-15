Risk of water contamination in popular swimming areas including Hyalite Reservoir

GALLATIN COUNTY — The Gallatin City-County Health Department warns residents that summer heat increases the risk of Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs), which can pose significant health hazards. Current suspected HABs have been identified in Hyalite Reservoir, Hebgen Lake, Heather Lake in the Custer Gallatin National Forest, and Elk Grove Pond near Four Corners. Water samples from these areas have been collected for laboratory verification.

“As of early August, we have seen caution advisories for these locations due to possible toxic algae", says Cameron Enright, Local Water Quality District Manager.

Visitors are urged to check the HAB dashboard before engaging in water activities and to heed any signage near bodies of water. It is vital to refrain from drinking, swallowing, or swimming in waters displaying signs of a HAB and to keep children, pets, and livestock away.

HABs are a type of algae that consists of cyanobacteria and can produce harmful toxins, resulting in serious health issues, including muscle twitching, convulsions, and even death in severe cases. Recent water samples indicated the presence of Microcystin, a harmful toxin found in Elk Grove Pond, while other potential harmful algae were suspected in various locations.

If you suspect a HAB-related illness in yourself or your pet, contact Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention immediately. Reports of suspected HABs can be made at www.hab.mt.gov or by calling 888-849-2938.