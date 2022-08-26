Road closures due to 1923 production filming

BUTTE — Road closures and bus route changes are to be expected due to the 1923 production filming in Uptown Butte.

Road closures will be in effect from August 29, 2022, to September 16, 2022. Hard closures will occur from September 6, 2022, to September 9, 2022.

You can visit the Silver Bow Transit website to view changes to the Walkerville and Around Town bus routes. The public is also advised to look for signage within these affected areas regarding changes.

The Water Company offices will have limited access on September 6, 2022, and September 8, 2022. There will be no access on September 7, 2022. The BSB Courthouse will remain accessible to the public.

Street parking will remain available to residences in the affected area.