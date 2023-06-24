Road into Stillwater Mine, Woodbine Campground to reopen

The main road into the Stillwater mine near Nye will reopen July 1, more than a year after the road was severely damaged during massive flooding in southern Montana.

Stillwater County Road 419, the road's official name, will still have restrictions after opening, including traffic control with pilot cars, lights during the week, and open two-lane traffic during the evenings and weekends, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the road.

In addition, delays of up to 30 minutes are anticipated between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m, according to the Forest Service.

The opening of the road means visitors will also be able to access Woodbine Campground, which has been cut off since June 2022 when the Stillwater River rose above its banks and washed out the road.

The bridge remains out to the Woodbine Falls Trail.

All of the West Fork Stillwater access areas will reopen, including:



Initial Creek Campground

West Fork Stillwater Trailhead

Initial Creek Trail

Rabbit Gulch Trail

Horseman Flats

Stillwater Trailhead is closed and gated at the Y with the Woodbine Campground. Visitors wanting access to the Stillwater/Sioux Charlie may park along the west side of Forest Road #2400 and walk the road into the trailhead beyond the gate. The rough road is narrow with limited parking so horse trailers are not advisable, and the roadway may be congested. The Stillwater Trailhead and road pavement restoration work are still being contracted.

Stillwater Gorge is unpassable, and the Forest Service is advising user to take the bypass route. The bypass trail provides access beyond the Gorge and to Sioux Charlie. Forest Service crews are making good progress beyond the bypass trail, however, trail users should expect rough trail conditions until flood trail work has been completed.

Call the Beartooth Ranger District at (406) 446-2103 for more information.