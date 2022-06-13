Roads, homes impacted by Stillwater River flooding

COLUMBUS - Authorities report there is extensive flooding on the Stillwater River around Absarokee, Nye, and Fishtale on Monday morning.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post shortly after 7 a.m. they have deployed fire-rescue, law enforcement, and road crews in the area as they have received reports of voluntary evacuations as well as rescues from homes.

"Multiple roads are flooded and impassable," the sheriff's office said. "Assessments of roads, bridges and homes have begun and will continue throughout the day. The county will be blocking roads as needed. Please avoid the area and don’t drive through water."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

