BUTTE — The family of Robbie Knievel is planning a special memorial service in Butte this summer for the daredevil who died last week.

A memorial service and motorcycle ride are planned for July 2 in Butte, which will follow with a burial service at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte.

Robbie Knievel, a former butte native and the son of the late Evel Knievel, died from pancreatic cancer at his home in Reno, Nevada, on Jan. 13.

Details about the July service have not been released yet.