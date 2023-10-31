Rocker celebrates Halloween with early trick-or-treat event

ROCKER — Halloween came early for some lucky trick-or-treaters on Oct. 30 at the truck stops and some homes in Rocker.

Thousands of kids and adults paraded along the main street in Rocker dressed in their Halloween Costumes to gather candy from homes and businesses in the tiny town located east of Butte.

"A lot of the parents like coming out here because there’s only one mile of road with houses. There's about maybe 50 homes. We get average about two thousand kids," says Samantha Brown.

Brown is an employee at one of the businesses and she was busy handing out the 800 cookies made especially for the occasion.

"Oh a trucker! Great costume," she joked as she handed a man a cookie.

The man was not in costume but he gladly accepted the cookie.

Ten-year-old Zayden Spiewalk traveled from Butte with his mom, dad and sisters for the event. He guided his blow-up dinosaur costume to the fast food counter and sang "trick-or-treat" to the employee.

His reason for being out was simple, he just wanted to hang out with his family.

"We like spending time with family and trick-or-treating," says Zayden.

The annual Halloween event is set up by the Rocker Volunteer Fire Department and at least one Butte-Silver Bow Police officer was on hand to manage traffic along Grizzly Trail.