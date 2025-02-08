BUTTE — The snow flew for hours in the Mining City on Friday, but even as flakes continued to fly, some people were already in the process of removing the snow.

"It reminds me of old winters in Montana. This isn’t what we usually get these days but it’s kinda fun," says Dan Lord, co-owner of Mountain Roofing.

Watch the story here:

Roofing pro weighs in with advice for snow removal from rooftops

Lord has been removing snow from the parking lot of his roofing business for several hours. He says clearing snow from walkways is an essential part of keeping his business safe, but he has a word of caution for homeowners who are thinking of removing snow from other places.

"Be very careful with snow removal from roofs because on metal roofs, snow and ice slides down and can be a danger to a person from it falling on you – people die from that," says Dan.

He pushes his snowblower in straight rows as huge flakes start to cover his tracks.

"Also, with asphalt shingle roofs, raking snow off the roof can be problematic because it takes granulation off the shingles," says Lord.

He says properly built homes are rated for snow load and a roof can hold a lot of snow, but it is important to keep in mind that not all snow is alike. For example, fluffy snow deposited on a roof is different than wet snow. Most roofs can withstand 20 pounds of snow per square foot.

"You know, if you’re seeing several feet on your house it’s probably time to consult an expert," says Lord.

And Lord says whether you love the snow or hate it, winter is a part of Montana life.

"It’s all part of the fun of living in the winter in Montana."

