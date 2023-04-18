Safe Space group looks to end stigma behind sexual assault

BUTTE — The Safe Space group in Butte is doing sideways chalk art in recognition of sexual assault month.

It’s a fun way to bring attention to a serious problem, in fact, it’s such as serious problem that the identity of the folks that work at Safe Space is protected.

“We deal with some dangerous people on a day-to-day basis and so when it comes to the clients, it’s important to keep them safe, so when it comes to the employees, we like to take their safety in importance too,” said Sexual Assault Specialist Rylie.

The group is starting a 30-day social media campaign to bring attention to the issue. In Montana, 576 people reported being victims of sexual assault in 2021. Officials believe many cases go unreported.

“I mean, a lot of people don’t know that they even experience sexual assault, a lot of people are afraid of the repercussions that they could incur from their abuser and a lot of people don’t know that there are a lot of resources that they can reach out to,” said Rylie.

Safe Space wants to break the stigma surrounding sexual assault.

“A lot of the ways we see it in pop culture anymore these days is, ‘oh well, her shirt was cut a little too low,’ or ‘she dressed a certain way, she was asking for it.’ Sexual assault is a crime no matter what you wear, or how you dress and it can happen to literally anyone,” said Safe Space Assistant Director Winchester.

Awareness is the best defense.

“Be aware of your surrounds, be sure to carry protections such as pepper spray, a taser, simple things like that can help protect you,” she said.

Safe Space is starting a sexual assault group for those 18 years old and the first meeting will be on May 19. To find out where it is call (406) 782-9807 or the hotline at (406) 782-8511.