Safety Board determined engine failed in deadly Anaconda helicopter crash

ANACONDA - The final report was released last week on the fatal 2024 helicopter crash in Anaconda.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined the crash was caused by loss of engine power and the helicopter being at an altitude too low for the pilot to complete an emergency landing. As a result of the hard landing, the pilot, 28-year-old Justin Price, was killed.

The report found the engine failed due to a loss of cooling oil to the turbine to the compressor coupling shaft, and that shaft ended up fracturing.

The pilot was contracted by the Atlantic-Richfield Company to spread fertilizer on the hillside as part of remediation work.