Sanders County shooting under investigation

SANDERS COUNTY — Mineral County authorities told MTN News they are assisting the Sanders County sheriff in a shooting incident that happened Friday morning.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says their dispatch received a call Friday morning for medical units to respond to a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Toth and his deputies responded to the St. Regis Travel Center where they found two people in the car. The passenger had a gunshot wound.

The driver told authorities he drove from a campground in Sanders County near the county line to St. Regis to get help after the man was shot.

The man was transported to a Missoula hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toth.

Later in the afternoon, Mineral County sheriff assisted Sanders County sheriff at a St. Regis home where a second person involved in the morning incident may have been shot.

Toth said that person drove himself to a Missoula hospital.

The circumstances and exact details behind the shooting are under investigation by the Sanders County Sheriff's Office, the lead agency.

Mineral and Missoula County sheriff authorities are assisting.

Stay with MTN News for updates on this case.