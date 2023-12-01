Santa, Jack Skellington fired up for the annual Butte Christmas Stroll

BUTTE — It’s finally December, and that means it’s time for some of Butte’s main Christmas characters to get ready for their appearances in the annual Christmas Stroll.

"It is the favorite time of the year," says Jim Moyle as he cradles a ukulele.

Moyle, also known as The Musical Santa, has previously been seen at Christmas Strolls Past with a saxophone, but this year he’ll be playing a ukulele with his group of helpers during the stroll. But what does it take to become Santa?

"Well, it all comes down to the three stages of Santa Claus: You believe in Santa Claus, you don’t believe in Santa Claus, you are Santa Claus," says Moyle.

Across town, another Christmas character is lacing up his boots for the stroll.

"People certainly do expect Jack to show up. Everyone’s like shoving like get in place go, go!" says Gabriel Offut as he suits up for his role as the famous Jack Skellington.

Offutt has been making an appearance as Jack Skellington for about a decade and he is such a fixture at the annual stroll that people automatically assume that he’s there in an official capacity.

"I don’t want to step on Santa’s toes – He's earned his place – but Jack’s kind of become a vestige of Christmas in his own right, as well," says Offutt.

You can catch Jack Skellington and The Musical Santa tonight at the Light Parade starting at 6 p.m. or after the parade at the Geek Emporium and the Historic Clark Chateau.