Search continues for the body of man presumed drowned in Big Horn River

The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for the body of a man whom they presume drowned in the Bighorn River.

Two men were traveling down the river Saturday night near Mallard’s Landing Fishing Access Site, south of Hardin, when their boat capsized.

Watch to see the person leading the search:

One man swam to shore and survived, but the other, an 82-year-old resident of Big Horn County, is still missing.

Big Horn County Sheriff Jeramie Middlestead has been leading the search for two days.

“It's always heart-wrenching when you get those kind of phone calls because you need to get there as fast as you can,” he said.

Middlestead is working with the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to find the body.

Although he has given up hope that they will find the man alive, he is determined to give the family closure.

“My heart and prayers go out to the family of the victim. I can't imagine what they're going through right now,” he said.