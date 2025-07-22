Search for missing teen underway, last seen near Manhattan

MANHATTAN — The Manhattan Police Department, assisted by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, are searching for a missing/endangered teenager.

According to a release, Elizabeth Dundas was last seen on the evening of Monday, July 21, around 10:30 P.M. in the area of east Manhattan, Montana.

She is believed to be driving a 2019 black Nissan Rogue with Montana license plate # 6-07467D and damage to the rear passenger bumper.

Please report any sightings or information on her whereabouts to the Manhattan Police Department (406-284-6630) or the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office (406-582-2100) if you or anyone you know has had contact with Elizabeth.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.