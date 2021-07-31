Search resumes for hiker missing in mountains outside Red Lodge

RED LODGE - Search efforts will continue this weekend for 23-year-old Tatum Morell, who has been missing in the mountains near Red Lodge since July 5.

According to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, K9 search teams will be working in the area searching several mountain peaks and numerous lakes both Saturday and Sunday.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office helicopter will also be assisting in the search.

Morell, a graduated student at Montana State University from Idaho, was set to hike five peaks over 12,000 feet in the Beartooth Mountains outside Red Lodge.

Her last communication was with her mother on July 1.

