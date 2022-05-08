Search underway for woman missing in Highland Mountains outside Butte

BUTTE - Butte 15-90 Search and Rescue is looking for a woman who has been lost in the Highland Mountains south of Butte since Thursday afternoon.

The woman, who is from North Dakota, was with two other men in the Highlands when their car got stuck Thursday.

The trio walked around seeking help when the woman got separated from the group.

The two men were found after midnight Saturday by the search team near Moose Creek Road. The search continues for the woman.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.