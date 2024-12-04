Seaworthy or seaweed? Montana Tech students put cardboard boats to the test

BUTTE - Montana Tech engineering students put their education to the test by designing boats out of cardboard.

Introduction to engineering students built their own boats with just cardboard and duct tape, then put them to the test in the campus pool Tuesday afternoon.

They were challenged on buoyancy and speed. Some boats proved to be seaworthy, while others sunk almost as soon as they hit the water. One group of students named their boat after the Titanic.

“Because here's the thing, if it sinks it's accurate to history and if it doesn't we're just better than the Titanic. It's a miracle. We're going to redeem the Titanic today, hopefully,” said freshman student Katelyn Lockmer.

They ended up getting redemption for the Titanic by not only staying afloat but winning their race as well.

Although there were no icebergs in the pool.

