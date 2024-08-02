Section of Big Hole River closed to fishing due to low flows

BUTTE — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) announced that effective Aug. 2, 2024, a section of the Big Hole River will fully close to fishing due to low flows.

According to an FWP press release, 18 miles of the Big Hole are closed from the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, commonly known as Notch Bottom, to the confluence with the Jefferson River.

The release continues:

"The 18-mile closure area extends from the Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site, commonly known as Notch Bottom, to the confluence with the Jefferson River. Flows in this area dropped below 100 cubic feet per second, which triggers a full fishing closure in accordance with the Big Hole River’s drought management plan."

The remainder of the Big Hole upstream of Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site is still under hoot-owl restrictions, prohibiting fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight.

The release said fishing restrictions and closures are designed to protect fish when conditions like low flows and high water temps combine with other stressors, such as catch-and-release fishing, making fish more susceptible to disease and mortality.

"Anglers can reduce stress on fish at all times of the year by getting fish to the net or in hand quickly, keeping them in the water, and reviving them prior to releasing them back into the river," the release stated.

Click here to see current FWP closures and restrictions on Montana's waterbodies.