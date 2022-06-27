Section of Yellowstone River near Columbus closed due to down powerlines

(Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks news release)

COLUMBUS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, in consultation with Stillwater County and Beartooth Electric Cooperative, has closed a section of the Yellowstone River near Columbus to all watercraft/boating and floating due to overhanging powerlines that were damaged by recent flooding and continued bank erosion.

The river closure extends from Highway 78 bridge at Itch-kep-pe Park downstream to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site. Itch-kep-pe Park is closed and Buffalo Mirage FAS is open to walk-in use only.

Recent flooding and continued bank erosion damaged several power poles, causing power lines that cross the river to hang down close to the water's surface. Beartooth Electric Cooperative has disconnected power to these lines and will be making necessary repairs.

This section of the river will reopen as soon as conditions allow safe floating. Recreationists can avoid accidents and injury to themselves and others by observing all safety closures and avoiding areas with high flows.

Closures will be strictly enforced.

For more information on other restrictions and closures see here.