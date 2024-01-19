Semi crashes on Interstate 15 in Butte

BUTTE — Three people escaped with minor injuries after a semi-truck carrying a full load of produce overturned at 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 in Butte.

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper says the driver of the truck who was traveling from Washington state northbound on I-15 over-corrected the vehicle, causing it to flip on its side and block one of the northbound lanes.

While crews were on site to clean up the wreckage, one lane in the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 90 and Interstate 15 were closed for about five hours.

The MHP trooper also reported that the northbound lane was also completely closed to through traffic, and traffic was diverted through town for several hours.