Setup for Butte's fireworks display underway

BUTTE - Big Sky Fireworks is already setting up for Butte’s 3rd of July fireworks display and they have a new show the next day in Bozeman on the Fourth of July, but their pyrotechnic experts say that the added work is no sweat and they expect their shows to go off like—well, fireworks.

“Well, we have around 60 shows around Montana that we do on the Fourth. We have crews all over right now, we’ve got guys all over the state,” said Kyle Brown of Big Sky Fireworks.

He’s got it all planned out.

“They’ll come here tonight, we’ll start getting them on tomorrow, we got guys coming in tomorrow to help out here, we got guys to work Saturday and Sunday, then we’ll ship them out,” Brown said.

Pretty simple, right? Despite keeping all those shows organized, Kyle says he’s all about managing the Butte show.

“I explain it to people as this is my baby. This is the one that we pour a lot into, we pour our best people and our best product,” said Brown.

Big Sky Fireworks is also eager to do Bozeman’s Fourth of July fireworks after that city had been without a display for the past three years.

“These guys have been phenomenal to work with; the city over there is just similar to Butte, we all kind of came together, got the right people in the right room and got things going,” Brown said.

For now, the Butte crew will be working hard over the next few days of setting up a large show.

“Staying hydrated, water pack, good quality gloves, keep your hands safe, because he can’t do anything with a hurt finger,” said crew member Slater Henkel.

The crew enjoys the intense buildup to their fireworks show.

“When it’s finished we just sit on the top of the M there and just listen to the city go crazy. That’s the energy, right? So, it’s great,” said Brown.

The Butte show will begin sometime after 10 p.m. Monday and Bozeman will have its display on the Fourth of July from the Bozeman Softball Complex.