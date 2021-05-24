Watch
Shelter-in-Place reported at Belgrade High School

Posted at 2:22 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 16:45:16-04

BELGRADE — Multiple law enforcement vehicles and personnel are gathered at the Belgrade High School on Monday afternoon due to a reported "Shelter-In-Place" event.

Details are scarce at this point, Belgrade Police Chief EJ Clark is expected to make a public comment at any time.

A witness just heard over the intercom that students were told not to switch classes when the bell rings, to remain in the classroom.

Students are being turned away if they arrive at the school and are being told to return home.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photos by Annie Johnson, MTN News

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

