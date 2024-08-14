Shepperd's Candy: Beloved Butte shop celebrates 70 years of sweet service

BUTTE — Shepperd’s Candy here in Butte is celebrating 70 years of making homemade candy and they’re celebrating surviving a devastating accident that almost shut them down for good, but now the future of Shepperd’s Candy is bright.

“You know, this is overwhelming, again we have been overwhelmed by Butte so many times,” said Shepperd’s Candy Owner Ron Gallardo.

Butte’s only operating confectionery celebrated a milestone that almost didn’t happen. On Oct. 21 of last year, a pickup truck slammed into the storefront of the historic building, destroying much of its candy supply and interrupting its all-important holiday sales.

The business managed to rebuild and is now operating close to full capacity.

“It’s a testament to their business plan and also a testament to Butte and their dedication to really supporting our longtime businesses,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Bruce Shepperd started making candy at this location off Harrison Avenue in 1954. Ron Gallardo had been making candy there since 1988 and took over the business 10 years ago and continues to make the candy himself.

“One of the nicest days I have is when I come over and wait on customers because that is the reminder of why we do what we do,” said Gallardo.

The shop has many loyal customers.

“This is the good stuff! This is the good stuff! “ said Williams.

Williams said she’s elated Shepperd’s Candy is continuing its legacy into the future.

“It’s wonderful, yeah, it’s great, I mean, what would we do without Shepperd’s Candy here in Butte?” she said.

