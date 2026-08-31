Sheriff: Investigation underway after apparent inmate suicide at Butte Jail

BUTTE — An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead inside his cell at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center on Sunday, according to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester.

Around 6:39 a.m., a 45-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell. Sheriff Lester says he was pronounced dead after patrol officers, A-1 Ambulance and Butte Fire-Rescue responded to the scene. Initial gatherings indicate the death was a suicide.

This incident will be investigated by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Butte-Silver Bow Coroner’s Office, according to Sheriff Lester. An autopsy will be conducted at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula to confirm the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

