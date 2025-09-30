Sheriff seized 42 dogs in neglect case in Shepherd

SHEPHERD — The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office seized 42 dogs near 12 Mile Road in Shepherd Thursday.

“Our animal control officer got wind of possible neglect of these animals,” Sheriff Mike Linder said Monday.

Watch Sheriff Linder talk about the 42 dog seized from property near Shepherd:

Sheriff seized 42 dogs in alleged neglect case in Shepherd

The sheriff’s department obtained a search warrant to assess the animals.

“We got together and decided that we were going to do a search warrant on the property to gain access and assess the conditions and the condition of the animals,” Linder said.

Officers brought a veterinarian during the raid to examine the animals. Linder said the dogs didn’t appear in good condition.

“It was dirty and the dogs were not in good condition as far as just looking at them and probably underweight. Not all the animals were the same condition and stuff,” Linder said.

Deputies made quick decisions and removed all the dogs to ensure veterinarians could properly assess them in a better environment.

“We're doing pretty good as far as where we're keeping them and being able to care for them and have services that we need,” Linder said.

The seized dogs included Newfoundland and Australian Shepherds, including puppies and adult dogs. The dogs are now in possession of the sheriff’s department and are receiving treatment and care.

“Medical care, grooming, feed, water, obviously all those things making sure they're safe making sure they have exercise those types of things,” Linder said.

While Linder said the dogs are taken care of, the question still remains about where these dogs are currently housed. The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, which typically houses animals for such cases, was confused about the sheriff’s decision.

YVAS director Triniti Halverson said her facility has a contract with the sheriff’s office for these situations.

“We do have a contract with Yellowstone County sheriff's department to house any animals, any dogs that are at large or in a cruelty case or neglect those types of things,” Halverson said. “Typically they would house them with us. I'm not entirely sure why they are choosing not to this time.”

YVAS officials said they were given advance notice that a rescue was about to happen.

“They called us to let us know that they were going on site, and then we prepared to potentially take in any animals that they needed us to house,” Halverson said.

The shelter main facility on Monad Road is currently closed after a mishap in the adjacent incinerator during a law enforcement drug burn contaminated the area where animals are held. The shelter has since secured a new temporary site to house animals at the Lionheart Cannabis facility at 6400 S. Frontage Road.