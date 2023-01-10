Shocking video shows suspect shooting man in Billings before crime spree

It was a horrific night on 12th Street West Sunday night as three different crime scenes developed in a matter of minutes and led to a seven-hour standoff in a Billings home.

The first is an alleged homicide that was captured by surveillance video provided to MTN by neighbors in the area. It appears the man attempts to break into multiple cars along Avenue F before finding a 45-year-man in the driver's seat of one.

The suspect shot and killed the man and then stole the vehicle and fled the scene. The gunshot was heard by nearby neighbor Beau Burton.

“I was cooking dinner and I heard a boom and the car squeal off, so I came outside, and nothing was around obviously because the car had taken off," Burton said. "I just went on with my day and then my neighbor called me, and he said, 'there were detectives, and they were taping off the area.'”

The suspect then raced down 12th Street and crashed into vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot. Once again, he fled the scene, but this time on foot into a nearby home. And that home is where the seven-hour standoff happened.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home — shooting and injuring somebody else in the process. He was arrested without further incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash.

The suspect is being held at the hospital on suspicion of deliberate homicide, attempted homicide and robbery.

Neither the identity of the suspect nor both victims have been confirmed yet.