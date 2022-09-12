Shots fired in Belgrade neighborhood: 11-hour standoff comes to an end

BELGRADE -- With the use of drones, officers were able to confirm that the suspected shooter in the Landmark subdivision barracked himself in his room from the inside out, firing anywhere from 70-100 shots in no particular direction. At 6 pm, the standoff came to an end, when officials confirmed the suspect was found deceased.

Logan Smith, a Landmark resident said he never thought something like this would happen in his neighborhood. Smith and his family were on their way back from Idaho when they received news of an active shooter just blocks away from their home.

“The first thing that came to my mind was, ‘I hope everyone that I know is okay,'” said Smith.

Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer said first responders arrived on the scene at 7 am.

“We had multiple responders, and we want to thank all of them of course,” said Springer. “We also had search and rescue volunteers come out and help us run the drone.”

Springer said after 11 hours of trying to de-escalate the situation, police felt it was safe to open up the streets and head home.

"Tonight, a little after 6 pm, the suspect was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Springer.

Springer says this was not the resolution they had hoped for, but he is thankful no one else was hurt.

“That’s the biggest thing and that was the primary goal,” said Springer. “We are saddened and we empathize with this family, it’s a difficult situation for them.”

Another landmark resident, Jack Johnson watched the standoff unfold all day. He is grateful for the steps first responders took to keep his community safe.

“It’s still a safe neighborhood,” said Johnson. “But now we just have to pray for this family because they’re gonna go through a lot.”

