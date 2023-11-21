Small Business Saturday event encourages Butte to shop local for the holidays

BUTTE — After you’ve had your fill of turkey, it’s time to get to that Christmas shopping, but guess what? You don’t have to go that far. You can stay in town and shop at the many small businesses here in Butte. And you might be surprised at what you find.

“Oh my gosh, yes, because I have walked in some of these stores, and if you really take your time and enjoy, instead of just in and out, in and out, go and walk around the store and something will trigger and going, oh, so and so will really like that,” said MaryEllen Daily of the Feathering Your Nest store in Butte.

More than 60 businesses in Butte are participating in Small Business Saturday this weekend on Nov. 25. The purpose is to show that shoppers can find most of their gifts without leaving town or heading online.

“We have just as much as Bozeman and Missoula; we have very unique shops. We try to serve the local people with Butte stuff and it’s always a big hit,” said the owner of Butte Things Cheryl Ackerman.

Some businesses will have sales or promotions to encourage more shoppers to stop in.

“We’re going to have a little tree that once you purchase products, you can pull from it and when you open it inside there’s a little gift that we can give you,” said Peyton Sunderland with Gloss: The Green Beauty Counter.

Having a strong holiday shopping season is critical for local businesses to keep their doors open.

“It carries you through the slower months through January and February. It’s great,” said Ackerman.

Vendors will also be at the Elks Lodge in Butte from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.