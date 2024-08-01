Small grass fire started in Butte by homeless person setting off firework

BUTTE — Employees with the Butte Civic Center helped put out a grass fire that may have been started by a homeless person Wednesday afternoon.

Butte firefighters mopped up the small grass fire just north of the civic center that witnesses said was started when someone set off a firecracker.

Civic center employees rushed to the fire and put it out with handheld extinguishers and used a backhoe to put dirt on it. A woman was taken into custody by police.

“Oh, it's pretty dangerous. It's really, really dry around here and it could have gotten really bad really fast,” said civic center employee Frank Juarez.

No injuries were reported in the fire and no report of charges filed in this incident.

