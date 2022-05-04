Small group gathers in Butte to protest leaked Roe V. Wade opinion

BUTTE - A small group of protesters in Butte gathered Tuesday evening to show their support for Roe v. Wade.

About a dozen protesters met on the steps of the Butte-Silver bow courthouse in response to the leaked document alleging the supreme court may overrule the Roe v. Wade decision making abortion legal. The protesters said they support reproductive rights and were shocked the high court is considering taking that right away.

“What that feels like to me are my rights over my body getting taken away and I just can't imagine that in this world people are OK with other people's rights being taken away,” said Alyssa Hartson.

News of the leaked opinion was so sudden, that the group said they didn't even have time to make large signs for the protest.

