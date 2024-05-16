Small plane crash near Forsyth kills 2

FORSYTH - Authorities are investigating a small plane crash that killed two people Tuesday near Forsyth.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration preliminary report, the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. "under unknown circumstances."

The plane was a Piper/PA18, but no other details were immediately available. According to an online FAA Registry page, the plane was not currently registered.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said Wednesday he could not release any information about the cause of the crash or the names of those who were killed. He said the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.