Snow or no snow: Butte's Snoflinga event will go on

BUTTE -Normally, this time of year, people would be ice skating at Centerville Park, but the unseasonably warm weather and lack of snow are not going to stop Butte’s upcoming winter festival.

“So, the good news is: Snow, no snow, on with the show. Snoflinga is going to happen,” Snoflinga Organizer Josh Peck said.

The three-day winter festival will go as scheduled Jan. 30 through Feb. 1st. This is the 10th year of the event that promotes staying active in winter.

WATCH: When life gives you a snowless winter, Butte makes it work - Snoflinga 2026 is adapting to the warm weather with indoor alternatives and artificial snow

Butte's SNoFLINGA winter festival continues despite warm weather and lack of snow

“When it’s snowy, when it's rainy, when it’s icy outside, get you and enjoy running, walking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating all of the things that go with winter activity,” Peck said.

Due to the warmer weather, some activities have been changed, such as Montana Tech’s planned outdoor hockey game that was going to be held at Leonard Field. The game has been moved to the Butte Community Ice Center Jan. 31stat 7:30 in the evening.

Some events will continue as planned.

“Homestake Lodge has been using their ice and snow machines up there, and they’ve been getting snow out, so there will be cross country skiing,” he said.

People are encouraged to check the Snoflinga website for any scheduling changes. The opening ceremony is still planned for Jan. 30that6in the evening at the High Altitude Speed Skating Center.

“Whether there’s snow or no snow and we’re going to have fun with it, you know, maybe it will be a luau, we’ll just have some fun,” Peck said.